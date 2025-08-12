There's no bigger name in the WNBA right now than Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark, building upon her sophomore season and taking the league to new heights. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is currently averaging 16.5 PPG, shy of her mark from last year as she tries to find her rhythm around injuries. To celebrate her history ‘Rookie of the Year' season, Nike will release yet another Caitlin Clark Nike Kobe 5 PE.

Caitlin Clark has always been known for rocking Nike Kobe sneakers during some of her career's biggest moments, from lacing up the “Bruce Lee” Kobe 5 at Iowa to debuting the newest Kobe 6 at WNBA All-Star Weekend. While she continues to favor player exclusive (PE) Kobe models, fans are anxiously awaiting her debut name-bearing signature model.

The “Indiana Fever” Nike Kobe 5 PE was released prior to the most recent WNBA All-Star Weekend from Indy, to which fans responded glowingly regarding the newest release. This upcoming “Rookie of the Year” colorway is expected to carry similar hype heading into Spring 2026.

Nike Kobe 5 “Rookie of the Year” PE

Hardware for the hardwood. Kobe 5 PE for @CaitlinClark22. Inspired by her 2024 Rookie of the Year Award.

BREAKING: Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" Releases Spring 2026



Worn by Caitlin Clark when tipping-off the 2025 season, this Nike Kobe 5 Protro will return in shimmering Metallic Silver and Varsity Red. While the red clearly matches the all-red uniforms of the Indiana Fever, the silver represents the shine from the ROTY hardware given to Clark. The shoes are primarily silver with red contrasts on the outsole, tongue, Nike Swoosh, and sockliner.

This will be another release from Clark following a similar cadence to that of her “Indiana Fever” Kobe 5. The shoes are expected to retail for $190 and will come in full family sizing sometime during the spring season of 2026. Expect them to drop on Nike SNKRS in limited numbers, likely fetching higher prices on the aftermarket once they're sold out. Don't sleep on another opportunity to own a piece of Caitlin Clark history!