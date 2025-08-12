The Ryder Cup is just over a month away, and the Team USA roster is rounding into form. JJ Spaun secured his spot despite falling in a playoff to Justin Rose on Sunday. Justin Thomas is rounding into form, Harris English is in strong consideration, and history could be made. Arnold Palmer in 1962 was the last playing captain. Despite being on the bubble, Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler expressed support for Keegan Bradley as a Ryder Cup playing captain.

“Yeah, I would pick him too,” Fowler said, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. “I think it would be hard to find really any or many Americans that would argue that point.”

Fowler was on the 2023 Ryder Cup team, the fifth of his career. He is 37th in the points standings, well behind Bradley. But Fowler's high finish at the FedEx St Jude Championship last week put his hat in the ring. After a dreadful performance in Rome, it is unlikely he will be chosen.

“Fortunately, I'm not in that predicament,” Cantlay said. “Keegan, however, is in that predicament. If I was the captain, I'd pick Keegan. I think he's played great.”

Cantlay is firmly on the bubble. He is 15th in the standings, in a similar category to Cameron Young and Brian Harman. Bradley is slightly ahead of them, in tenth place. The Ryder Cup has been Cantlay's best event, with a 5-2-1 record in his career. Despite a poor PGA Tour season, he is in consideration because of his match-play excellence.

When Bradley was named the captain, the worst-case scenario was exactly this. He has not played well enough to earn a top-six automatic berth, while playing well enough to be able to pick himself. Will he do it and make history in the Ryder Cup? Or will Bradley go with a different name to focus solely on captaining?