Nik Bonitto made an impact with his limited opportunities in the Denver Broncos' 2025 preseason opener but seemingly suffered a foot injury in the process. Despite the concerning visual of the All-Pro edge-rusher limping off the field, head coach Sean Payton is not worried about his Week 1 availability.

Bonitto was held out of the Broncos' practice session on Tuesday but will return soon, Payton told reporters during his media availability. The absence seemed to be a precaution, as Payton showed no signs of any anxiousness, noting that Bonitto will be “alright.”

“He's doing fine,” Payton said, via Denver Post reporter Luca Evans. “I anticipate him practicing tomorrow and this week. He should be in good shape… It was something in his foot, but he's going to be alright.”

Sean Payton says Nik Bonitto injured foot in preseason game v. San Francisco, did look like he was limping a bit. Said he anticipates Bonitto practicing tomorrow, so no concern there pic.twitter.com/bdg8csbVzO — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 12, 2025

Bonitto is coming off a career-best year with the Broncos in 2024, recording 48 tackles, a team-leading 13.5 sacks and one interception. Heading into the final season of his rookie deal, Bonitto is up for a major extension, which star teammate Pat Surtain II predicts will “break” the booming edge-rushing market.

Luckily, Bonitto appears to be the only injury the Broncos are currently dealing with. They recently welcomed the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw and are expected to practice with a full team soon.

Nik Bonitto in for another big year with Broncos in 2025

Before limping off the field with his foot injury, Bonitto picked up right where he left off in the Broncos' preseason opener. The star edge-rusher notched one sack and three quarterback hits in just two defensive series before exiting.

Although he technically left with an injury, Bonitto's night was likely over anyway. Like most teams, Denver subbed out most of its starters after the first couple of series.

Considering Payton's nonchalant attitude toward the injury, fans have little reason to be worried. Bonitto is primed for another big year in 2025 with the Broncos' defense getting even stronger over the offseason.