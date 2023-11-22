Celtics star Jayson Tatum is dealing with an illness ahead of the Bucks showdown.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will square off in Boston for one of the biggest regular-season games thus far on Wednesday night. While both teams seemed relatively healthy ahead of the showdown, Celtics star Jayson Tatum just found himself on the injury report, so now there's a question on if he's playing tonight vs. the Bucks.

Jayson Tatum injury update

Jayson Tatum is officially questionable for Wednesday with a non-COVID illness. The Celtics star was not on the court during morning shootaround.

Tatum is fresh off a season-high 45 points in an overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The four-time All-Star has been averaging an impressive 28.2 points, nine rebounds, and 4.1 assists through 14 games.

Tatum's potential absence would sour the highly anticipated contest, as the Celtics and Bucks entered the season as favorites in the Eastern Conference. The two new-look teams have lived up to the hype, as the Celtics are 11-3 with the best record in the league and the Bucks are right behind them at 10-4.

The good news is the rest of Boston's key players should be good to go. It'll be a particularly significant game for Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, as the two-time All-Star was traded by the Bucks this past offseason in order to land sharpshooter Damian Lillard, who's probable for this game.

Lillard has created an exciting pairing with 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could very well be the most dominant player on the court Wednesday night. The seven-time All-Star has scored 40 or more points in back-to-back outings and is averaging the fifth-most points per game (30.2) this season.

The Bucks' third star, Khris Middleton, should also be set to play against the Celtics. The three-time All-Star played just 33 games last season and has seen his numbers dip since Lillard's arrival, however, he's known to have a knack for showing out against Boston.

Khris Middleton the Celtics killer. This shot lives rent free in my head. pic.twitter.com/waRbgGDE2w — The Bench Warmer (@jeffdnp) August 13, 2021

Whether Tatum plays or not, whoever wins this game will be in first place in the Eastern Conference. And while we're far away from the playoffs, this matchup could provide a postseason-like atmosphere at the rocking TD Garden.