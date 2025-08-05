The Texas Rangers delivered one of their most dramatic wins of the season Monday night, as Josh Jung smashed a walk-off home run in extra innings to lift Texas past the New York Yankees in thrilling fashion. The walk-off bomb from Jung capped off a late-game comeback at Globe Life Field and put an exclamation point on a critical win for a team clawing in the AL wild card race.

Trailing 5-4 in the ninth inning, Texas looked to be headed for defeat until Joc Pederson, who entered the game hitting just .126, belted a solo shot off New York reliever Devin Williams to tie the game. The unlikely home run gave the Rangers life and sent the matchup into extra innings.

Then came the big blow.

With two runners on in the bottom of the 10th, the 27-year-old stepped up and launched a 401-foot moonshot into the night, sending fans at Globe Life Field into a frenzy. The three-run blast gave Texas an 8-5 walk-off win and handed the Pinstripes another crushing defeat — the latest in a growing series brutal losses for the Yankees this season.

The popular Talkin’ Baseball podcast posted a clip of the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the eruption at home plate and the fireworks that followed.

“Josh Jung mashes a walk-off homer as the Yankees suffer ANOTHER demoralizing loss”

The win moved Texas to 59-55, placing them firmly in the mix for an AL wild card race spot with momentum clearly trending in their favor. The Rangers have gone 13-7 in their last 20 contests and now own an 18-12 mark over their past 30.

For Jung, the homer was his biggest moment of the season — and perhaps of his career. He’s now on a 10-game hit streak since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, hitting over .300 during that span.

This game also served as another painful reminder of New York’s ongoing struggles. A late collapse by the Yankees bullpen once again cost them a win, just days after they were swept by the Miami Marlins for the first time in franchise history. Now sitting at 6-9 over their last 15 games, the Yankees trail the Boston Red Sox by 2.5 games in the AL East and sit five games back of the first-place Toronto Blue Jays, with pressure continuing to mount in the Bronx.

For the Rangers, the win was more than just a game. It was a statement. With October in reach and a roster gaining confidence, the team is showing signs they’re ready for a postseason push — and Jung’s walk-off may have been the spark they need.

