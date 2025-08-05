Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has always been one of the more engaged players in the NBA. He has consistently kept tabs on what's happening around the league, even during the offseason when he's supposed to take a hiatus.

But with the continued success of his podcast and his side hustle as a studio analyst, it's imperative for Green to stay abreast of all the moving pieces and latest developments.

It's been an eventful offseason in the NBA, highlighted by Kevin Durant getting traded to the Houston Rockets, Damian Lillard returning to the Portland Trail Blazers, and Bradley Beal signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, just to name a few. ESPN's Shams Charania said this offseason “might be the craziest ever.”

The 35-year-old Green, however, vehemently disagreed with Charania's remark. The Warriors veteran posted six laughing emojis on Threads.

Green has never given an opinion that he didn't like, and his reaction to Charania's quip could raise a few eyebrows.

As for the Warriors, their offseason has been largely about the supposed stalemate involving Jonathan Kuminga. It was recently reported that the team is not keen on parting ways with the promising forward this summer even though he has expressed his unhappiness with his role.

Green, for all his outspokenness, has stayed relatively mum on the situation with Kuminga. He has tried to mentor his 22-year-old teammate since the Warriors drafted him as the seventh overall pick in 2021. Kuminga, however, has grown displeased, saying Golden State “stunted” his growth.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has favored Green over Kuminga despite the age difference and the latter's recognizable improvement.

Golden State hasn't made any significant moves in the offseason, although there were rumors linking the squad to veterans Al Horford, Nikola Vucevic, and Malik Monk, among others.

Whatever happens, Green can be sure of one thing: Charania will be on top of it.