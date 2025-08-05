Monday night could not have gone more according to plan for the Toronto Blue Jays. Facing the worst team in MLB in the Colorado Rockies, the Blue Jays wasted no time in putting them in their place, destroying them 15-1 on the night on three home runs and a staggering 25 base hits. Of those hits, there was not a better-hit ball than the one Daulton Varsho hit in the top of the third inning, when he hit a moon shot off of Tanner Gordon.

Varsho laid waste to an obvious changeup from Gordon, and he ended up hitting the farthest home run of the 2025 season for the Blue Jays — an astonishing 451 feet (as per SportsNet Stats on X). With the game being at Coors Field, the altitude helped carry Varsho's long ball deep into the stands all the way onto the second deck straight in the glove of a waiting fan.

Thanks to the altitude, Daulton Varsho hits the farthest Home Run by a Blue Jay this season (451 feet)#LightsUpLetsGo pic.twitter.com/9jIkAm0Rvm — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 5, 2025

Varsho's dinger in the third set in motion a seven-run blitz from the Blue Jays during that inning, and they did not look back. They even batted around during that inning and hit another home run courtesy of Bo Bichette, who had the time of his life on Monday, going 3-6 with two home runs and six runs batted in.

There simply is no stopping the Blue Jays' ascent. Since the start of June, they've had the third-best record in MLB, only trailing the scorching hot Milwaukee Brewers and plucky Boston Red Sox on the win-loss tally. And when Varsho is contributing from the plate like he did on Monday, then Toronto becomes an even more difficult team to stop.

Varsho is not an on-base machine at all, but he drives in runs with his power production. On the year, in 27 games played, Varsho has already recorded nine home runs and 24 runs batted in on a slash line of .204/.241/.534.

Rockies cannot stop Blue Jays' onslaught

Coming off a series defeat against the Kansas City Royals, the Blue Jays needed to recalibrate themselves, especially after they had already been coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles. And what better way for the AL East leader to do so than to face the flatlining Rockies.

But that is nothing more than a temporary reprieve for the Blue Jays. After this series against the Rockies, they'll be facing the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs — two of the best teams in MLB — in consecutive series, putting them to the test even further.