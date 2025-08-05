The New York Mets fell just short of a big comeback win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. After trailing by five runs in the sixth inning, New York tied things up and took the game to extra innings. But a Brett Baty throwing error in the 10th proved costly and the Mets would lose 7-6 .

With runners at first and second, Baty came in to field a David Fry sacrifice bunt. The Mets third baseman tried to get the runner at second but he botched the throw. The ball got past Francisco Lindor and ended up in right field. Daniel Schneemann scored the go-ahead run for the Guardians on the E5.

Following the tough loss, manager Carlos Mendoza showed support for Baty. “It's the right decision there. It's a hard bunt and he's trying to go to second base and keep the double play in order. Just didn't complete the play there,” Mendoza said per SNY.

Brett Baty error lifts Guardians past Mets

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Brett Baty (7) throws the ball to first base for an out during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When asked for his take, Baty summed things up succinctly. “I’ve just gotta make a better throw on the play,” he acknowledged, per SNY. “The bunt was kind of up in the air so I knew the runners were going to have a tough read on it, just because it went straight up in the air. And I got it on one hop and I gotta make a better throw than that.”

Baty did his best to make up for the error. The 25-year-old infielder drove in designated runner Jeff McNeil in the bottom of the 10th. The RBI single cut the Guardians’ lead to 7-6 but that’s as close as the Mets would get.

Trade deadline addition Ryan Helsley took the loss in his second appearance for New York, allowing two unearned runs. After putting together a seven-game winning streak, the Mets have now lost six of their last seven games.

The slump cost New York the division lead. Monday’s loss dropped the Mets 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

