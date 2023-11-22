Damian Lillard is listed as probable on the injury report for the Bucks' showdown with the Celtics due to an oblique strain.

Before heading home for Thanksgiving, the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in a showdown between two Eastern Conference heavyweights. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, there is a chance that Damian Lillard doesn’t suit up for the big-time matchup at TD Garden.

Lillard is on the injury report with a left oblique strain but the good news is that he's listed as probable, so he should be able to take the court. The Bucks star has missed two games this season but has played in each of the last five, leading his new team to wins in each game alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Through his first 12 games with the Bucks, Damian Lillard is averaging 24.6 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep. Even with such poor shooting splits, he's getting to the foul line more than ever before and shooting 92.2 percent at the charity stripe. Milwaukee has not been the powerhouse many expected them to be so far this season but could be starting to turn a corner.

The Celtics may be without Jayson Tatum, who is listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness for this game. The Bucks will be without Jae Crowder due to left abductor surgery and have listed MarJon Beauchamp (right ankle sprain) and Chris Livingston (left ankle sprain) as probable.

Regardless of whether Tatum and/or Lillard play, this matchup should be a good, early litmus test for two teams that are expected to be the main competitors for the Eastern Conference.