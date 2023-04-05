Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The playoff-bound Boston Celtics sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 54-25. They are three games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the East and two games in front of the Philadelphia 76ers. When the Celtics face off against the 40-39 Toronto Raptors, who currently have the ninth spot in the conference, the question remains: Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Jayson Tatum’s injury status vs. Raptors

Jayson Tatum was listed as “questionable” on the NBA’s injury report with a left hip contusion.

Two other players, guards Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard, were listed as “questionable” before Wednesday’s game. Center Al Horford and forward Danilo Gallinari were listed as “out.”

Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. was listed as “questionable” with back spasms.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs. the Raptors? For now, the answer remains to be seen. Tatum was last inactive in a 44-point win over the San Antonio Spurs, one that saw guard Jaylen Brown pour on 41 points and grab 13 rebounds in TD Garden.

Brown shared his thoughts on what it’s meant to play alongside Tatum in a Tuesday interview with NBA insider Shams Charania.

“I’ve seen him get better each year in the offseason, I’ve seen them grow as a man and he’s seen me grow as a man,” Brown said. “So I get why, I guess, people always try to break up duos or people like that because you know, so far we’ve been incredibly successful.”

Tatum, a former No. 3 pick out of Duke University, is averaging a career-high 30.2 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game in 73 starts for the Celtics this season. The four-time All-Star earned a season-high 51 points in a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets in January.

The Celtics will tip off against the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in TD Garden. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Boston.