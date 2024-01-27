The Boston Celtics are hoping to have Kristaps Porzingis for a battle with the L.A. Clippers on Saturday night.

The Boston Celtics are getting some rough news on Saturday ahead of an important clash with the Los Angeles Clippers. Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is out for the Clippers game, per the team's injury report. Porzingis is hobbled by a left ankle injury.

The Boston Celtics are hoping that their star big man can be back on the floor soon at full strength. Porzingis is having a solid season in Boston, averaging more than 19 points a game with just under 7 rebounds a contest. He's on the floor for around 30 minutes a game. Porzingis has been battling injuries as of late. He was able to play in a January 25th game against the Miami Heat, but he had missed the game before that against Dallas.

The Celtics are first currently in the Eastern Conference standings. The team is 35-10 on the season, four games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks who just underwent a coaching change. The Celtics have also won 7 of their last 10 games, despite injuries to their big man Porzingis. The Latvian forward is in his first season in Boston, after having played the last few years with the Washington Wizards.

The Clippers are having a good season too out West. The Clippers enter the game with a 29-14 record, good for third in the Western Conference behind Oklahoma City and Minnesota. The team is red-hot, entering the game with Boston on a four game winning streak.

The Celtics and Clippers tip off in Boston at 7:00 Eastern on Saturday. Porzingis will surely be cheering on his team from the bench since he's not able to play in Saturday's battle.