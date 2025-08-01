The Texas Rangers have had their share of deadline drama over the years, but Adolis Garcia just delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of this season’s MLB trade deadline — and it had nothing to do with an actual deal.

On Thursday afternoon, just before the trade deadline window closed, Garcia’s name unexpectedly lit up social media after a fake trade report claimed he had been dealt to the New York Mets. The bogus post came from MLB insider Mike Rodriguez’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter), which he later claimed had been hacked. The report quickly spread, gaining traction due to Rodriguez’s past credibility and the chaos of deadline day.

The veteran outfielder, clearly amused by the chaos, delivered a quick four-word response that instantly stole the spotlight.

Dallas Morning News’s Evan Grant took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the short, funny exchange he had with the 2023 ALCS MVP.

“Evan, I’m still here.”

That quick quote from Garcia went viral, pulling in over 70,000 views and giving fans a rare, humorous glimpse at how players experience trade chaos in real time. His calm delivery, paired with the sheer absurdity of the moment, turned an internet misfire into a classic deadline memory.

While the Rangers slugger hasn’t matched the dominant form he showed during the 2023 World Series run, he remains a steady force in the middle of the order. Through 104 games this season, García is hitting .227 with 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. Even in a down year, his power and reputation make him one of Texas’ most dependable bats. His 2024 line — a .224 average with 25 homers, 85 RBIs, and 68 runs over 154 games — reflected solid production from a trusted veteran.

That’s what made the fake MLB trade deadline rumor so unbelievable. Garcia isn’t just another name. He’s the emotional core of the Rangers, and the idea that the team would move him in a non-substantial deal was always suspect. But the fact that it came from a semi-trusted insider only added to the confusion.

For Garcia, it was just another headline to laugh off — and a moment to connect with fans through authenticity. Even as he battles through a .669 OPS this season, his combination of pop, leadership, and personality makes him one of the most irreplaceable pieces on the Rangers roster.

Texas, now looking to stay in the playoff race, may be limited in what they’re willing to deal. Garcia still has another year of club control, and while teams might call, his reaction made it pretty clear he’s not going anywhere soon.