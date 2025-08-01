Four-star 2026 safety Jordan Deck announced his commitment to Baylor on June 24th, but a few weeks ago, he decided to flip to the Michigan football team. It was a big pickup for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines, who are currently scorching hot on the recruiting trail. Any commitment is big, but it especially feels good when it comes from a player who was already committed to a school in their home-state.

Jordan Deck was committed to Baylor, but it didn’t last very long. The Michigan football team quickly won him over, and Deck admitted that he didn’t fully think through his original decison.

“Michigan is honestly always where I wanted to be,” Deck said, according to an article from Rivals. “When I was on my official visit, it felt right. Baylor is a great school, but I rushed my decision a little when I committed. After thinking about it, I knew Michigan was where I wanted to be.”

Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan played a big role in flipping Deck to the Wolverines. He is forming a good relationship with the star prospect.

“Coach (LaMar) Morgan has been great,” Deck said. “He has recruited me as hard as anyone and he stayed with me through and through. When I was on my visit, he showed me his plan for me and how I can play all over the secondary for Michigan. He talked with me about the good and the bad and how he can make me better. How coach Morgan recruited me and how he coaches really helped with my decision.”

Landing a commitment from Jordan Deck was big as the Michigan football team has added another NFL-caliber player to its 2026 recruiting class, and this also keeps the Wolverines firmly in the mix for a top-10 recruiting class. Sherrone Moore is knocking it out of the park on the recruiting trail once again.