It often sounds like a home game for the Celtics even when they are away from Boston.

The Boston Celtics have one of the largest fan bases in the NBA, and it showed on Sunday night. The Celtics were showered with cheers and chants despite being on the road during a 116-107 win against the Houston Rockets.

When Boston had essentially wrapped up the game late in the fourth quarter, well-traveled Celtics fans were heard loud and clear at the Toyota Center, via CelticsBlog reporter Noa Dalzell.

The very audible “Let’s Go Celtics” chants at Houston as their star player is at the line is just nuts. Lamar Stevens told me this phenomenon — overpowering fans on the road — was his favorite part of being on the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/ijgHrwpCfg — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 22, 2024

Following the Celtics' 33rd victory on the season, center Kristaps Porzingis applauded Boston's devoted fans, per NBC Sports Boston.

“Honestly, it's incredible. It’s incredible. Everywhere, we’re on the road, we get this support as if we’re at home,” he said. “I can not think of another fan base in the NBA that is like this. It’s absolutely a blessing to play in front of these fans.”

Porzingis gave Green Teamers plenty to cheer about, as he notched 32 points, six rebounds, and an incredible five blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis with the REJECTION 🚫pic.twitter.com/KpPC1WPupr — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) January 22, 2024

Kristaps Porzingis' contributions were especially appreciated on a night when Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn't have it. Boston's ability to win on the road while its premier player shot 24% from the field speaks to its newfound depth in the 2023-24 season.

The Celtics' well-rounded roster is especially potent when paired with a home-court advantage. In Beantown, the C's are an amazing 20-1 after winning their first 20 games at home, which set a franchise record. Their only loss this season at TD Garden came on Friday when the reigning champion Denver Nuggets prevailed 102-100.

Boston must prove its mettle on the road again on Monday night, as it enters a second leg of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks. Then on Thursday, the Celtics will square off with the rival Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center in South Florida.