Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the ultimate praise from Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson, a fitting recognition from a guard who had a profound influence on the league's Most Valuable Player. After his NBA Finals debut in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, Gilgeous-Alexander's 38-point performance drew Iverson comparisions. Now, as an NBA champion, a feat Allen never achieved during his career, A.I. spoke kindly about SGA.

Iverson addressed a group of young basketball players in attendance, per The No Flukes Foundation's Instagram.

“All-Star. All-NBA. Hall of Famer. Top 75 of all-time. You think I didn't practice? So, if I didn't, that just shows you how good I was, if I didn't practice,” Iverson said. “So, obviously, I did. It was overblown. It was funny. People say it nowadays but I swear you have to. You have to practice to become whatever you're trying to become in life. You Shai didn't practice to become the MVP, best player in the world? You have to practice.”

13 years removed from Iverson's “practice” rant and kids who weren't even alive to witness it still bring it up. Iverson's response was ideal, considering he wouldn't be the Hall of Fame guard he is without practicing throughout his NBA career. Giving Gilgeous-Alexander praise in Toronto, Canada, Shai's hometown, must have been fitting for the Finals MVP.

Considering The No Flukes Foundation is a non-profit organization driven by Gilgeous-Alexander's father, Vaughan Alexander, the man who was a fan of Iverson and watched games with his son, Shai, it's a touching tribute. SGA also won the 2024-25 scoring title, an accomplishment Iverson acheived four times throughout his career, including in 2001 when A.I. reached his first and only NBA Finals apperance.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the 2001 NBA Finals.

A role Allen Iverson played in Thunder's  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures to the crowd as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate their first NBA Finals title win with a champions parade throughout downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Bryan Terry/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's father showed him Allen Iverson growing up. Vaughan Alexander explained the extent of Iverson's influence, per Gil's Arena.

“It’s a new generation, right? He didn’t really get to watch him as much. [He] saw Kobe. [He] saw Iverson. Iverson was his main guy,” Alexander said. “No disrespect to Vince [Carter], but when Vince was in Toronto, I’m from Toronto, right? When Vince was in Toronto in 01, they went to Game 7 or Game 6, and Vince missed that jumpshot. We were in the stands with Iverson jerseys on all through that.”

Fast forward 14 years and Gilgeous-Alexander led his Thunder to an NBA title.

