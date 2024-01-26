The latest Kristaps Porzingis injury update.

Kristaps Porzingis suffered an apparent injury during the Boston Celtics' 143-100 victory on Thursday. Porzingis later provided an update on his injury, via Jay King of The Athletic.

“It kind of got me pretty good in the moment,” Porzingis said. “But I’m feeling pretty good now.”

Porzingis added that he rolled his ankle after landing on Bam Adebayo's foot, via King as well.

The injury could have been much worse. Porzingis seems to be okay, though, which is great news for Boston. The 28-year-old versatile big man has played a pivotal role in the Celtics' success this season.

Kristaps Porzingis is currently averaging 19.5 points per game on 52.9 percent field goal and 35.9 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Porzingis can stretch the floor on offense and protect the rim on defense.

Porzingis has dealt with some injury concerns during the 2023-24 season. Overall, he's played in 33 games for the Celtics up to this point. Porzingis' presence has been important in each game he's appeared in for Boston without question.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics finding success during 2023-24 season

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Celtics best players. Adding Porzingis and Jrue Holiday has positively impacted the team, though.

As discussed earlier, Porzingis provides a crucial impact on both ends of the floor, especially on offense. Holiday is also a quality performer on offense, but he's one of the best defensive guards in the league as well.

Both Porzingis and Holiday have helped Boston continue to improve. And with Tatum and Brown leading the charge it's difficult to not feel confident in this Celtics team.

Boston currently holds the best record in the NBA with a 35-10 mark. They also hold a 3.5 game lead over the second place Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics will face a challenging test on Saturday night in a clash with the Los Angeles Clippers. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kristaps Porzingis' injury status prior to the game.