Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown takes pride in guarding the best players on the other team, including Luka Doncic.

On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics improved to an NBA-best record of 34-10 with an impressive home win over superstar Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Making matters even more impressive for the Celtics was the fact that Boston was on the second night of a back-to-back following Sunday's victory against the Houston Rockets; however, Brown and his teammates showed no sign of fatigue throughout the evening in Dallas.

Brown spent a large part of his night on the defensive end of the floor guarding Doncic himself, and although the Serbian star was able to put up his usual eye-poppings statistics, he did have to work noticeably harder to get to his spots when Brown was guarding him.

After the game, Brown broke down his mindset when guarding stars like Doncic.

“I feel like I'm one of the better defenders in the league, if not the better defender in the league… I'm guarding the best players night to night,” said Brown, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Defense is perhaps the most overlooked part of Jaylen Brown's game; however, he's been stellar on that end of the floor throughout most of his career, including the present 2023-24 campaign. Brown was equally impressive on the offensive end Monday night, scoring 34 points in the victory.

Up next for Boston, the team will look to avenge its 2023 Eastern Conference Finals loss when they hit the road to take on the Miami Heat on Thursday.