Jayson Tatum had some extra motivation...

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has always had a friendly rivalry with his former teammate Grant Williams. But when Tatum took the floor on Monday night, he showed his old pal no mercy.

Just before halftime, Williams, who's now with the Dallas Mavericks, tried to run up the court quickly to get a last-second shot attempt. Tatum was right with him though, and he completely swatted Williams' desperate heave, via NBC Sports Boston:

That was cold, Jayson 😭 pic.twitter.com/edH2w46xSu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2024

The Celtics went on to beat the Mavericks 119-110, as Jayson Tatum and fellow star Jaylen Brown stole the show. The dynamic duo combined for a whopping 73 points and zero turnovers while Williams had just two points in 18 minutes of play.

Following the win, Tatum didn't fully disclose what he said after he blocked Williams. However, he did reveal that he wanted to erase that shot with a little added force, per MassLive reporter Souichi Terada.

“Yeah, I tried to kick that s**t,” Tatum admitted. “I can't repeat what I said.”

Even though Tatum ruined Grant Williams' chances at a revenge game with that defensive play, he didn't have the game's best highlight. That belongs to Brown, as the two-time All-Star made a shifty move that sent Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the ground. To add insult to injury, Brown proceeded to bury the open jumper.

JAYLEN BROWN DROPPED LUKA DONCIC 🤯pic.twitter.com/9aacGcv4bE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

Doncic still managed to notch 33 points, yet it took him 30 shots to do so. His All-Star partner, former Celtic Kyrie Irving, had 23 points and six rebounds. They nearly got the Mavs back in the game after two free throws from Doncic brought Boston's lead down to seven with 4:24 remaining. But, Brown answered with a stellar four-point play that essentially sealed the win for the Green Team.

4-POINT PLAY FOR JAYLEN BROWN 💪pic.twitter.com/qPR1z3IlbU — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) January 23, 2024

The Celtics and Mavs will meet again in Boston on March 1. That contest could serve as a potential homecoming for Williams and Irving (although the latter won't receive many cheers) and maybe as center Kristaps Porzingis' Celtics debut versus his old team.

As for now, the C's will look to go 3-o on this mini road trip as they travel to South Beach to take on the rival Miami Heat on Thursday night.