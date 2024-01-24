Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown couldn't believe the Mavericks' arena showed a replay of him crossing up Luka Doncic.

On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics improved to an NBA-best record of 34-10 with a road win over the Dallas Mavericks. Making matters even more impressive for Boston was the fact that they were coming off of a back to back after winning the previous night in Houston, but Brown and his teammates showed no signs of fatigue in dismantling the Mavericks on Monday.

At one point in the game, Brown produced one of the most electrifying highlights of the season for the Celtics when he crossed over Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, causing Doncic to lose his balance and fall in what was a rare embarrassing moment for him.

Later, it was revealed that the Mavericks themselves had actually broadcast a replay of the highlight on the stadium's jumbotron, much to the dismay of the Mavs faithful, who would probably like that screen to be reserved for highlights of the team they're there to root for.

After the game, Brown himself weighed in on the controversy.

“That’s crazy, somebody needs to get fired if they did that,” said Brown, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Indeed, if this matchup had taken place in Boston, you could begin to understand why the jumbotron would replay it. But in Dallas? Questionable, to say the least.

In any case, the Celtics have rebounded nicely after a loss last week against the Denver Nuggets and will look to keep rolling when they next take the court on Thursday against the Miami Heat.