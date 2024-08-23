Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has had a busy summer. In June he won NBA Finals MVP, in July he traveled around the world, and on Thursday he dropped a song with friend and Harlem rapper A$AP Ferg.

The record, titled “JUST DO IT,” appeared to be a shot at Nike at first glance. Brown and the massive shoe company have a well-documented beef, with the three-time All-Star most recently accusing Nike of playing a role in his exclusion from Team USA in the Paris Olympics. Despite the use of Nike's famous slogan, the brand is never directly mentioned on the track.

In fact, Brown and Ferg's song isn't much of a diss at all. It's more reminiscent of R&B than anything, and Brown even sings a quick tune before getting into his rap verses.

But how did NBA fans and social media react to Brown's surprise collaboration with an award-winning artist?

Some were pleasantly surprised by Jaylen Brown's musical debut

When Brown's new music leaked, X (formerly Twitter) users were apt to share their opinions.

The leaked snippet has since been removed from X, yet it featured the first two minutes of the song. The main message from it can be summed up in one line:

“Balling ain't the only thing I know,” Brown sang.

This mantra is on display in Brown's life. The California Berkeley product is an activist, a public speaker, a philanthropist, a chess player, and someone who's never wanted to be known just for basketball. His venture into rap is another way he can be seen beyond the realm of the NBA.

While some were shocked by Brown's sudden song, he's always shown interest in music.

Moreover, his team-up with Ferg was foreshadowed all the way back in 2021. During an interview with Rolling Loud, the New York rapper said that if he could have any NBA player featured on a track, he'd choose Brown.

That hypothetical became reality on Thursday, as the two even came together for the “JUST DO IT” music video.

In the six-minute production, Ferg comes over to Brown's place and helps shake him out of his funk before they start cruising down the street and end up at the Encore Boston Harbor hotel (presumably the location near Boston).

While Brown is down in the dumps, a few quick news clips can be heard detailing his snub from Team USA and the “blacklisting” he allegedly experienced at the hands of Nike. The 2024 NBA champion responds by muting the TV and literally and figuratively blocking out the noise around him.

This moment was as close as Brown got to addressing the meaning behind the “JUST DO IT” title. The rest of the video includes expected visuals, such as Brown and Ferg rapping together and several models dancing in the background. It all ends with Brown waking up, implying that everything the audience just witnessed was a dream.

Not everybody was a fan of Brown's music

Music always brings out differing opinions, and that doesn't change when the artist is a star hooper.

Some X posters criticized Brown's sound and questioned his foray into rap:

Other users commented that discourse surrounding an NBA player's rap song is the epitome of offseason boredom:

No matter what people think of his music, Brown is going to continue to do his own thing. He's faced adversity in the Association since the day he was drafted and booed by a smattering of fans.

That, along with frequent trade rumors and questions about his postseason performances, didn't stop him. And never was that more clear than when the 27-year-old held the Bill Russell Trophy in his hands in June.