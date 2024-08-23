Jaylen Brown appears to remain on cloud nine after winning his first-ever NBA title in the 2024 Finals. Brown posted on X (formerly Twitter) about how his summer is going so far. To no surprise, the NBA Finals MVP exclaimed that his summer is going well.

“I’m having a great summer not gone lie,” Brown said.

There are many other reasons why he could be as happy as he is. However, the main thing that comes to mind is Brown's championship win. It's understandable if he can't easily get over reigning triumphant last season. His boosted morale is also a good sign for the Boston Celtics. The chances of him consistently performing at an elite level are high as Brown is likely going to come back next season better than before.

What's next for Jaylen Brown?

For the first time in his career, Jaylen Brown is an NBA champion and the Finals MVP. Though he's often been overshadowed by Jayson Tatum, Brown has proven himself as a star in his own right. Now that he's won the big one, could Jaylen be on the path to chasing an NBA regular-season MVP award?

Up until now, Brown hasn't been a top contender for MVP. Despite being in the league a year longer than Tatum, he's only made three All-Star appearances, compared to Tatum's five. However, after securing the title and Finals MVP, Brown has caught the league's attention and might be poised to outshine his All-Star teammate.

In the 2023-24 season, Brown averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game—numbers that, while solid, aren't as eye-catching as those of last season's MVP leaders. They even fall short of Tatum's 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals. But with the confidence boost from being named the best player in the 2024 NBA Finals, Brown could push his game to new heights and significantly improve his stats.

However, given that he needs to share the spotlight with Tatum, taking over the show will be easier said than done for Brown. The coaching staff needs to figure out a way wherein they can keep both their star players happy. Both Brown and Tatum are undeniably driven and will do everything they can to achieve greatness. It will all come down to if they can continue to co-exist while they chase their MVP aspirations.

Brown still has time to achieve an MVP-caliber season, and it's all about how much he wants it. Given the Celtics' status as defending champions, we might see Brown leave it all on the court to lead his team to another title.