Will Celtics star Jaylen Brown play against the Sixers?

The Boston Celtics have been ravaged by the injury bug in the past, but the 2023-24 season has been kind to them so far. However, ahead of an important game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston could be without star guard Jaylen Brown.

On Wednesday morning, the Celtics announced that Brown is questionable due to an unspecified illness. Boston takes on Philly at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, so Brown won't have much time to recover from the sickness.

Celtics vs. Sixers outlook

This is the first time the two-time All-Star has been on the injury list all season, as he's averaging 22.9 points per game through 10 contests. With Jaylen Brown and most of the team generally healthy, the C's are out to a hot start with an impressive 8-2 record. That mark is currently tied for the best in the Eastern Conference, as the Sixers are also 8-2 but have the head-to-head advantage after beating Boston last week.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, Brown is not the only surprise on the injury report. Center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a right knee contusion during a win on Monday night over the New York Knicks. The Latvian big man has struggled with injuries throughout his career, making it highly probable that he rests for this matchup with the rival Sixers. Boston doesn't want to risk anything, especially with five games coming up before next Thursday.

Yet, the Celtics would surely appreciate a full lineup against the red-hot Sixers. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid is one of the toughest defensive assignments in the league, and losing a center to play against him would be a significant loss.