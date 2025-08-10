Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrated both on and off the court Saturday, following a strong showing in a 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky.

Cunningham, who scored 16 points in 28 minutes, shared highlights from the game on her Instagram Story before posting a lighthearted clip from a waterfront setting with the caption, “You can’t have a bad day at work if you don’t go,” hinting at postgame beach club plans.

On the court, Cunningham was one of four Fever players to score in double figures. Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 26 points, Lexie Hull added 17 and Aliyah Boston chipped in 15. Cunningham was efficient, shooting 50% from the field and from beyond the arc, and went 100% from the free throw line. She also added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The win improved Indiana’s record to 18-14 and marked a bounce-back stretch in the final weeks of the regular season. Hull’s insertion into the starting lineup came after injuries sidelined guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald for the remainder of the year. Caitlin Clark also remained unavailable, having been out since mid-July with a groin injury.

Chicago (8-23) was without Angel Reese for a fifth consecutive game due to a back injury. Rachel Banham led the Sky with 11 points, while Maddy Westbeld scored 10 off the bench.

Indiana built a 48-37 lead at halftime, shooting 51.5% from the field in the first two quarters. The Fever then opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run and never looked back, pushing the lead to 20 points on a Mitchell jumper in the closing seconds of the period.

The Fever will look to build on their momentum when they return home to face the Dallas Wings Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Meanwhile, the Sky head next to Connecticut for a road matchup Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article. 

