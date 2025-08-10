Mecole Hardman’s Green Bay Packers debut could not have gone much worse. The veteran receiver and return specialist struggled in Green Bay’s 30-10 preseason loss to the New York Jets, making costly mistakes that may have hurt his chances of earning a roster spot in a crowded Packers receiving room.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Hardman is competing for a backup receiver role and the primary return duties. The Packers already have several locks at the position, including Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and rookie draft picks Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. That leaves little margin for error for players on the roster bubble.

Hardman’s night began with a questionable decision to field a punt at the Packers’ 5-yard line, which pinned the offense deep in its territory. Two plays later, he dropped a pass near the sideline that led to a third-and-long situation. The ensuing play resulted in a strip-sack and a Jets defensive touchdown. Later in the second quarter, Hardman muffed a bouncing punt, handing the Jets another scoring opportunity.

Mecole Hardman didn't impress Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

“I have to go back and take a peek at it,” coach Matt LaFleur said post-game. “It seems like a pretty routine play that happens more often than not, where you can scoop that (bouncing) punt up. I was disappointed with that, but we also can't field a punt at the 5-yard line. Those were obviously two bad decisions.”

Hardman finished with one target, no receptions, and two punt returns for zero yards. He acknowledged afterward that his choices hurt the team.

“I just needed to make better decisions,” said Hardman. “I made two bad decisions, so that’s all on me. It happened fast, so you just want to make something happen. At the end of the day, I’ve just got to make better decisions.”

Given the Packers’ depth at receiver and the preference to limit return duties for starters like Reed and Keisean Nixon, Hardman’s special teams value is crucial. Saturday’s performance, however, raised doubts about whether he can secure that role. With two joint practices and two preseason games remaining, Hardman will have limited chances to recover and prove he belongs on the final 53-man roster.