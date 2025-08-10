Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant responded to facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Opening Night when it will raise its first championship banner in franchise history. Durant's return to witness the Thunder's ring ceremony is poetic justice for fans in Oklahoma City, a fanbase that labeled Kevin a traitor for joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016. KD joined the Warriors after blowing a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

For Thunder fans, Durant pulled the old can't beat them, join them, when he formed arguably the most dominant superteam in Golden State. The Warriors would go on to win back-to-back championships. Amidst a back-and-forth on X, formerly Twitter, a Thunder fan asked Durant where his “mental” will be “when you watch the team that gave you everything raise a banner after you left them high and dry?”

Durant had a dismissive response to the fans' question.

“Finally. It’s been 10 years, bout time they win one lmaooo,” Durant replied.

When another user replied to Durant, “this is low, man, you're too good to be doing all this disrespect to us,” the Thunder fan said, to which KD replied, “My god, talk a little s*** back. It's not that serious.”

Ime Udoka gets real about Rockets adding Kevin Durant

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka believes Kevin Durant changes his team from a top-tier squad to a championship contender. Durant's leadership and status as one of the NBA's elite scorers change the Rockets' trajectory in 2025-26.

“His day-to-day routine is very similar to Fred [Van Vleet] and Dillon [Brooks], and Jeff [Green], and the vets that we brought in,” Udoka said. “I think he takes us to another level with his work ethic. Seeing him in practice in Brooklyn and for Team USA, he would almost go through practice to get to his routine. And then, you see the work he puts in to maintain the level that he's been at. So, that definitely rubs off on guys.

“Just like all our vets did; come in and impart wisdom, and teach his experience with these guys, and it'll be invaluable for these guys to see and learn from him,” Udoka concluded.

Udoka and Durant, who worked together during their time with the Nets, can't wait to get started.

“We're both excited to work together again,” Udoka added. “Obviously, he was in a tough situation, looking forward to moving on and very happy to do that with us.”

The champion Thunder will host the Rockets on October 21 at the Paycom Center.