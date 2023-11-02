Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is fired up about Boston's starting lineup after they laid a beatdown on the Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has played in his share of wins. But after a 51-point beatdown of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Brown told NBA TV how special this year's team is. He made those comments when asked if this was the best starting five he's been a part of:

"You can say that…we just gotta make sure each and every night we keep the main thing the main thing." Jaylen Brown when asked if the new look Celtics are the best starting 5 he's been apart of pic.twitter.com/Qlg8gueQ0E — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 2, 2023

The Celtics are 4-0 this season after the 155-104 blowout against the Pacers. In that game, Brown joined eight Celtics in double figures, headed by Jason Tatum's 30 points. Newcomers Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday chipped in 13 and 15 points, respectively.

Despite playing deep into the playoffs the last several years, the Celtics shook things up by acquiring Porzingis from the Wizards. It took a few different iterations of a deal to acquire the big man, but the Celtics stuck with it until they had a done deal. The team followed that up by acquiring Holiday from the Trail Blazers in the wake of Damian Lillard's move to the Milwaukee Bucks. Once the Bucks had a guard of that caliber to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Celtics knew they needed to acquire an elite defensive point guard to counter. The fact that Holiday last played in Milwaukee is just icing on the cake.

Jaylen Brown has played on some talented teams with the Celtics, but so far out of the gate, this team seems to have something special. It's a long season, but as long as they stay healthy, the Celtics starting five should be able to maintain their position as the best group Jaylen Brown has played with.