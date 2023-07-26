Cap space tends to be a problem for teams who want to put themselves in a win-now situation. Franchises often give a lot to maintain a core out of loyalty. Although, doing otherwise may act as a disservice to the players they developed for a long time. A lot of Boston Celtics fans feel this way after Jaylen Brown got his max extension from Brad Stevens. Will this pay off and give Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis a chance at Banner 18? Ric Bucher posits that they could be headed in the opposite direction with the move.

Celtics fans are divided about the value of Jaylen Brown's contract extension. Also, this makes him one of the most-paid NBA players. But, the cap flexibility for Brad Stevens also diminishes. Rich Bucher gave his thoughts on the inability of the Jayson Tatum-led squad to win a championship, via Speak on FS1.

“Just this past year, you had the DPOY in Marcus Smart, and you had the 6th Man of The Year in Malcolm Brogdon. You had a second-team All-Defensive player in Derrick White, you got Al Horford who's an established, accomplished big man, and couldn't get it done,” the NBA analyst said.

Furthermore, he also questioned the legitimacy and need for such a high price.

“So, how are you going to be able to get the pieces, if those pieces were not enough for these two and now you are paying max money?” Bucher concluded.

Overall, talents drafted out of college and that develop into stars like Celtics star Jaylen Brown are hard to keep. Will Ric Bucher eat up his words come next summer?