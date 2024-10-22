Near the end of last NBA season, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith revealed what some “unnamed sources” said about Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. What was said wasn't good. The unnamed sources said things like Brown was arrogant and that he thought that he was better than everybody. Brown has obviously said that those things aren't true, and he recently talked more about it with Stephen A. Smith.

Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith recently had a long sit down conversation, and one of the topics that was discussed was the unnamed sources and the damage they did. Brown spoke his mind on the matter and noted that these sources do cause damage with the things that they say.

“I basically wanted to say to them that I think it's cowardice,” Brown said. “I think historically, unnamed sources have attacked some of our greats. I/we are not responsible for what they lack and design. Frankly, they can call all their buddies, pals, and friends from all over the world, all the unnamed sources and they can shove it where they got it from. Whether they think I'm marketable or not, I walk with God, I'm gonna be me and stand with my community in this life and the next and that's my journalistic integrity… I never had a chance to respond or defend myself [because] one: They're never gonna reveal themselves and two: The damage is already done… An unnamed source? Like, what is that?”

Brown left it all out there. He spoke his mind and he did not hold back when discussing the effects that those comments had on him and the effects that similar comments have on the NBA world.

Jaylen Brown has bigger things to worry about

Now that Jaylen Brown got that off his chest, he has a big season to focus on. Some of the other things that he discussed while sitting down with Stephen A. Smith were the NBA championship that the Celtics won last season, and the fact that Brown didn't make the Team USA Olympics roster. Those things are now behind him, and Brown and the Celtics have a new season to focus on as they look to repeat as NBA champs.

Last year's Celtics teams was as dominant as ever as they cruised through the regular season and they cruised through the playoffs en route to their title. Brown was obviously a huge part of that squad as he ended up winning NBA Finals MVP. He was terrific all year long.

Now, the Celtics want to come out do it all again. The season is almost here as Boston will open things up on Tuesday night at home against the New York Knicks. NBA basketball is back.