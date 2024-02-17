Jaylen Brown believes that he is one of the greatest players of all time when it comes to dunking on his opponents

For the first time in a while, the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest will feature some true star power, with Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics partaking in the competition. Brown figures to be able to put on a show in the contest, and it's clear that fans are excited to see one of the top players in the game show off his dunking skills.

Brown is a talented all-around player, and he's created a highlight-reel of dunks during his time in the NBA. Most of the time, they see him viciously posterizing his opponent, and with that in mind, Brown believes that he is one of the greatest players of all time when it comes to dunking on his opponents, which is something that will surely catch a lot of attention.

"When it comes to dunking on somebody, I think I'm one of the best to ever do it." Jaylen Brown on his reason for participating in the Dunk Contest 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/pXWc4IE2gW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

This is a very eye-opening take from Jaylen Brown. He's obviously a great dunker, and has an impressive catalog of poster dunks, but to be considered one of the best posterizers of all-time? That may be a jump that some fans are not willing to take with Brown yet, even though he has a lot of impressive dunks on tape.

Brown has been dunking with fury this season, and chances are any sort of resistance to this claim will likely result in him looking to put more and more people on posters throughout the rest of the year. The young Celtics star has a chance to truly make a name for himself by putting together a legendary performance in the Dunk Contest, but even then, he may need to do a little more work in order to truly justify this claim.