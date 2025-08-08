The Indianapolis Colts have already played one preseason game, and the result caused some worry among the fanbase. Specifically, when it comes to quarterback Anthony Richardson, who suffered an injury during the contest. Now, on Friday, the organization lost two more players to the season-ending IR.

Reports indicate that rookie cornerback Justin Walley and veteran running back Salvon Ahmed were both placed on the season-ending IR by the Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Both players suffered lower-body injuries during practice.

“Colts now have placed both RB Salvon Ahmed and CB Justin Walley on season-ending IR.”

Ahmed, who is 26 years old, is said to have suffered a severe lower right leg injury after being brought down by a hip-drop tackle that occurred on August 3. As for Walley, the promising rookie suffered a torn ACL on Thursday, August 7. Walley's injury happened during the Colts' joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.

Salvon Ahmed was competing for a potential backup role behind Jonathan Taylor. With him out of the picture, Indianapolis may consider adding another running back to the mix for training camp. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, where he played sporadically as a backup. Ahmed ended his time in Miami with 593 rushing yards and six total touchdowns (five rushing).

Meanwhile, Justin Walley, who was a third-round pick by the Colts this offseason, was competing for a possible starting role in the secondary. Replacing Walley might be a bit more difficult, especially in this portion of the offseason. Coming off a strong year for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, hopes were high that he could be an immediate contributor on the defense. But his NFL debut will have to wait while he must bounce back from a torn ACL.

Look for the Colts to potentially sign some players out of free agency, or possibly make some kind of trade. Indianapolis plays its second preseason contest on August 16 against the Green Bay Packers.