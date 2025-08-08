The Colorado Rockies will debut one of their most highly regarded young players, calling up third baseman Kyle Karros for Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Karros, ranked No. 8 in the Rockies’ system by MLB Pipeline, will become the 12th player to make his major league debut for Colorado in 2025.

Karros, 23, has advanced rapidly through the Rockies’ farm system since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of UCLA. After a short stint with Low-A Fresno in 2023 (.259/.365/.284 in 22 games), he broke out in 2024 with High-A Spokane, earning Northwest League MVP honors and helping the club to a championship. That season, he hit .311/.390/.485 with 33 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, and 78 RBIs, while also winning a Minor League Gold Glove as the best defensive third baseman.

In 2025, Karros continued producing at the plate. With Double-A Hartford, he posted a .294/.399/.462 line with 17 doubles, two triples, four homers, 32 walks, and seven steals before his promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque in July. In 16 games with Albuquerque, he hit .306/.368/.500 with four doubles, a triple, and two home runs. Across all levels this season, he has slashed .301/.398/.476 with six homers, 26 RBIs, and seven steals in 75 games.

Kyle Karros’ arrival comes after the Rockies traded veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees, leaving the position unsettled. Interim replacements Orlando Arcia (.184/.221/.288 in 44 games) and Kyle Farmer (.215/.264/.339) struggled offensively. The club hopes Karros’ combination of consistent hitting and exceptional defense can stabilize the hot corner.

Karros, the son of former MLB first baseman and 1992 NL Rookie of the Year Eric Karros, will also be the third member of Colorado’s 2023 draft class to reach the majors this season, joining starter Chase Dollander and reliever Seth Halvorsen. He will wear No. 12, last worn by Sean Bouchard.

In corresponding roster moves, Colorado selected the contract of infielder Aaron Schunk, who hit .230/.254/.311 in 50 career MLB games and went 6-for-28 in an earlier stint this season. The Rockies placed Arcia on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation, moved Thairo Estrada to the 60-day IL with a hamstring strain, and placed reliever Angel Chivilli on the restricted list.