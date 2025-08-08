Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed off his speed early in the first quarter in the team's first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. While he's not known as a runner, the former Jackson State and Colorado star certainly knows how to use his legs to extend a play, which he had to pull out on Friday evening.

SHEDEUR SANDERS SCRAMBLES FOR THE FIRST DOWN 🔥💨 pic.twitter.com/N0O8Tz7wQ2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

On 3rd & 9 from Carolina's 43, Sanders was pressured out of the pocket by the Panthers, scrambling to his right and running to the Panthers' 35-yard line. The run brought joy to both Browns fans and Sanders’ supporters, showcasing his quick decision-making in reading the five-man rush and man coverage downfield.

In his career with both the Tigers and Buffaloes, he was often tasked with using his legs to make and extend plays. Although his rushing numbers didn't look great for Sanders in Colorado, he found much success at Jackson State as a runner. In the 2022 season, Sanders finished the season with 174 yards rushing and six touchdowns as he averaged 13.3 yards rushing per game. Against Southern University alone, he rushed for 52 yards, including an often shared 42-yard run for a touchdown by Sanders.

SHEDEUR SANDERS WHAT A PLAY 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/AZRXsXQPBG — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2022

Shedeur Sanders showcased his passing skills by scoring his first touchdown early in the second quarter of Friday's game. After the Browns' defense recovered a fumble on the Panthers' punt return, Sanders connected with Kaden Davis for a 7-yard touchdown. He marked the moment with his signature watch celebration, a nod to his time at Colorado, which many Browns fans in the crowd joined in on.

It will be interesting to see how Sanders finishes the game and where he ends up in the depth chart, but his touchdown pass and 10-yard run certainly show that he can make plays at the NFL level.