On the path to taking the field in a Houston Texans uniform, Nick Chubb doesn't hold back, saying he's still at the level of an elite running back. After two injury-plagued seasons, Chubb insists he can remain among the NFL's elite well into his 30s, placing himself in the same conversation as Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry.

Chubb, 29, pointed to Henry's production last season — a league-record 1,921 rushing yards for a running back aged 30 or older — as proof that age doesn't necessarily mean decline.

“[Henry] is different. You are not gonna put him in that category, he showed it's not true,” Chubb said to ESPN. “And I think that applies for me. I'm in the category with them. I'm different, and I feel good as I have been.”

The Texans signed Chubb to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, with incentives that could bring the top line of the deal to $5 million, as they intended to complement him in the backfield with Joe Mixon. However, Chubb's road to returning to form has some severe limitations. Because of multiple knee surgeries in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024, he managed only 10 games and 502 rushing yards in his final two years with the Cleveland Browns.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged Chubb's challenges but praised his preparation and physical style.

“He's always been a tremendous football player, especially when he's healthy, so he's still working his way back, looks like he's in really good shape, and he'll continue to get better,” Ryans said.

Mixon's foot injury — which could sideline him for Week 1 — might open the door for Chubb to take on a bigger role from the start. Although he recently missed consecutive practices after taking a hit to the head, returning before Mixon would give him the first opportunity to lead the Texans' rushing attack when they face the Los Angeles Rams on September 7.

