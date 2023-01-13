The Boston Celtics were given tough injury news Thursday, as guard Jaylen Brown will miss some time due to an adductor strain, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

New ESPN story: Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss tonight’s game in Brooklyn, and could be out for “a week or two,” per Joe Mazzulla, with an adductor strain.https://t.co/AViLRLzP40 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 12, 2023

Going into the game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable to play, but was ruled out around 90 minutes before tip-off time. Further examination diagnosed Brown with tightness in his right adductor, and head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Brown could be out for two weeks.

If Brown is to miss that amount of time, he would miss eight games, with six of those being on the road. Coming into the matchup with the Nets, Brown has only missed two games in the regular season, and both of them were the second of back-to-back sequences.

Behind the stellar play of the Brown and fellow swingman Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have the best record in the NBA. During the campaign, Brown has averaged a career high of 27.2 points per game, and has hit nearly 50% of his shots from the field.

If Brown was playing hurt, it would have been hard to tell the injury was slowing him down. He just scored a season-high 41 points in a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

Brown isn’t the only Celtics player to miss a game or two. Al Horford has back stiffness, and Marcus Smart had been out with a knee contusion.

In Brown’s absence, look for Tatum, Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon to pick up the slack.

Until Brown returns, all hands on deck are needed for the Celtics to stay on top of the Eastern Conference.