Micah Parsons, one of the NFL's best defenders, is unhappy with his contract situation. Unfortunately for the stud edge rusher, he plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Over the past couple of seasons, Dallas leadership, including owner Jerry Jones, have had issues with multiple players and their extensions. Now, in the wake of the dispute between Parsons and the Cowboys, the defender has requested a trade. After making his request a couple days ago, Parsons showed up at the team's training camp practice Saturday, according to NFL reporters Jon Machota and Dianna Russini on X (formerly Twitter).

“Micah Parsons is here,” posted Machota and Russini on the social media platform.

Although Parsons is at camp, he's not participating in practice. He's with the team, but it's clear that there is an impasse. After Friday's trade request, there might not be a way back for the two sides. Jones and the Cowboys brass made a couple of mistakes while both sides tried to work out a new deal. Now, as the former first rounder enters the final year of his deal, will he remain in Dallas? Or force his way elsewhere?

Will Cowboys, Micah Parsons solve contract dispute?

Parsons is a game-breaking force that can alter any offensive coordinator's gameplan. He must be accounted for every Sunday. It's fair to say that his next deal will likely break the records set this past offseason. Currently, Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J Watt, a fellow edge rusher, holds the current record for defensive players with a $41 million average annual value (AAV). Whomever gives Parsons his next deal, whether its Jones and Dallas or another franchise, will be sure to make sure he breaks that record.

Contract extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were protracted as well, largely due to Jones and the Cowboys' brass. They dragged their heels before coming to agreements with both stars. Now it's happening again with Parsons. Will the two sides come to an agreement soon, preferably before the regular season starts? Or will Parsons be playing elsewhere in 2025?