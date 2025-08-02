The Baltimore Ravens rose as big summer spenders in NFL Free Agency. Now they've made room for one more veteran running back signing.

Derrick Henry will gain help in the form of D'Ernest Johnson. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the move Saturday afternoon.

Johnson is familiar with “King Henry” already. Both were AFC South running backs during a time Henry starred for the Tennessee Titans. Johnson arrived to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 — rushing for 108 yards on 41 carries.

The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder left the Jags carrying the ball 32 times for 143 yards. He hasn't crossed the end zone since the 2021 season while with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson additionally gives Lamar Jackson an additional option in the backfield. Especially with Baltimore's RPO (run pass option) looks.

Could Ravens make 1 more breakout move post D'Ernest Johnson?

Johnson comes in as merely a depth piece. He comes nearly two months after the huge Jaire Alexander addition.

But Baltimore and head coach John Harbaugh look to have room for one more breakout move. Especially given the shocking news during NFL Training Camp out of Oxnard, California.

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons wants out. Parsons demanded a trade from the organization Friday. He's dealing with an ongoing contract dispute — as he remains on his rookie deal. Parsons claims he's heard little from the Cowboys' front office — including from owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Baltimore immediately rises as a contender to attract Parsons. The Ravens brings a deep history of producing stellar defenses that dates back to the early years of Ray Lewis. This unit also thrives on attacking the passer — especially in a division loaded with decorated quarterbacks.

One proposal involves Baltimore sending its next two first round selections, plus the Ravens' day two 2026 picks, to Dallas. Parsons arrives in this scenario. Which then teams him with All-Pros Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, plus he'll have Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh next to him. Van Noy and Oweh combined for 22.5 sacks last season. Parsons is a trending favorite to join the new RB Johnson in Charm City.