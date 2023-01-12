Jaylen Brown is already a huge part of the Boston Celtics lore, but he’s not done adding new chapters to it.

On Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Brown exploded for a monster double-double of 41 points and 12 rebounds to propel the Celtics to the 125-114 win. In the process, he joined an exclusive Boston club that features only the likes of Larry Bird, Tom Heinsohn, Paul Pierce, Sam Jones and Jayson Tatum.

Brown is only the sixth Celtic ever to have multiple games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, per ESPN Stats and Info. Considering the rich history of the franchise, it’s certainly something to be mentioned among the legends of the team.

Jaylen Brown first record his 40-10 game in January last year. He actually dropped 50 points and 11 rebounds for Boston in a win over the Orlando Magic. There were also several times he came close to reaching such stat line, though he often fell short in the rebounds department.

With the way Brown is currently playing, though, it won’t be a surprise to see him break or set more records never seen before in Celtics history. Not to mention that he and Jayson Tatum are clicking really well. In fact, the two have already set multiple duo records this season alone.

The Celtics remain atop the East thanks in large part to Brown and Tatum, and it doesn’t look like they are going down from that spot any time soon.