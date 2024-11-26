It was a great night for a returning Kristpas Porzingis and the Boston Celtics as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night, 126-94. The Celtics were shooting lights out from deep as star Jaylen Brown spoke after the game, not only about the impact Porzingis has on the team but the volume of three-point shots that they took and ultimately made.

As a whole, Boston made a whopping 22 shots from beyond the arch compared to Los Angeles' seven as it was highlighted by 12 made in the third quarter, which tied an all-time NBA record and broke a franchise mark. Brown after the game would state that it depends on a given night, but the team will always take what the defense gives them, according to ClutchPoints' Celtics reporter Daniel Donabedian.

“Game to game, it's different,” Brown said. “If we get open shots, we're not going to turn them down. Like, I thought [Kristaps Porzingis] got a lot of great shots tonight from three. We're just going to keep playing how we play. For myself, I like to just read the game and take what the defense gives me, so we'll see. But that's our goal. Our goal is to get them up. Put up more shots than the other team so I think that's definitely going to stay consistent. But when the three is not falling, I think we've got some other stuff to rely on and to get to to help us out a little bit.”

Celtics' Jaylen Brown on Kristaps Porzingis returning

Brown would finish the game with 17 points on six for 11 shooting and three for seven from deep, to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Porzingis making his season debut for the Celtics is huge as the team looks to win a second straight championship, though his outing had some rust as he made only one of six from deep. However, he had 16 points on six for 12 shooting with six rebounds and two blocks as Brown would talk about the forming connection they shared on a lob play and what he brings on the floor per The Athletic.

“They was pressuring me up the court as a ballhandler, and as soon as I broke the line of the defense, that’s when I knew I was going to have KP,” Brown said. “They wasn’t going to let me just get straight to the basket. I knew I would have KP, so I just put it up there for him and let him do the rest.”

“It was a pleasure to have him,” Brown continued. “His energy, his presence, was fantastic. We just gotta keep building as a team…It’s good to have that swagger, but we gotta keep our humility at the same time and treat every opponent with respect and just take care of business.”

The Celtics have a 15-3 record as they next face the Chicago Bulls Friday.