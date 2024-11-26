The Boston Celtics, who have Kristap Porzingis back on the court, set a new franchise record and tied an NBA record by sinking an absurd 12 three-pointers in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

With 5:14 left in the fourth quarter, Payton Pritchard is shooting 6-of-10 from three, and almost every other player that's played tonight has at least one 3PM. Derrick White (5-of-9), Sam Hauser (3-of-3), Jaylen Brown (3-of-7), Jayson Tatum (2-of-6), Porzingis (1-of-6) and Jrue Holiday (1-of-8). The Celtics lead 112-88.

Celtics offense is unreal to start 2024-25 season

Boston is outshooting just about every team in the league. As highlighted by Brett Siegel's latest NBA Power Rankings, the No. 2 ranked Celtics offense is too much for their opponents to handle.

“It seemed inevitable that the Celtics would end the Cavs' win streak when these two teams met in their NBA Cup group stage game. Once again, the Celtics are dominating their opponents offensively, and that was the case against Cleveland with Boston knocking down 22 triples. This is not the same team from a year ago, and that is because their offense is a lot more stagnant and reliant from the perimeter.

“So far, Joe Mazzulla's philosophy of getting up as many threes as possible has worked, but when the Celtics get cold from the perimeter, they are extremely vulnerable. That is what happened against the Cavs, as a 21-point lead was snuffed out in the second half. While there is no doubt that the Celtics are still the team to beat in the NBA power rankings as the defending champions, it really does seem like they can be thrown out of rhythm by teams who pressure them defensively.”

At 14-3, the Celtics lead the Atlantic Division and are second behind the 17-1 Cavs in the Eastern Conference.