Nearly two months since the Boston Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown is making sure he’ll come back better and stronger next season.

Brown is putting in the work this offseason, and based on his recent workouts, his focus is on strengthening his muscles and making sure he’ll have better stamina come the 2022-23 campaign. Brown shared a video of his training in which he can be seen doing underwater training, jumping, running and doing backflips while holding dumbbells in his hands:

Jaylen Brown was sensational for Boston during the 2022 playoffs. While he could be better consistently, he was often the best player on the court for the Celtics. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 24 games for the Beantown team in the postseason.

He fared slightly better in the NBA Finals, putting up 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game against the Warriors. However, even his efforts were not enough to propel them to victory.

With Finals experience now under their belt, the Celtics look poised to make more noise and contend for the title in the years to come. However, that still depends on Brown and Jayson Tatum’s ability to push themselves further and elevate their games even higher.

If there is one thing Celtics fans can be certain of, it’s the fact the Brown seems more motivated than ever to surpass the 2021-22 version of himself. Hopefully, all the work he’s putting in pays off sooner rather than later.