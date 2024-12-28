After they lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Boston Celtics cruised to a blowout 142-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard led the way in this one, and the duo's big outing led to a hilarious revelation from Brown after the win.

Brown was the star of the show against Indiana, as he torched them for 44 points, but Pritchard was just as solid, as he nearly recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. It was just the latest strong outing for Pritchard this year, and Brown believes it's because he's been wearing his signature 741 shoes.

“If Payton gets a dunk this season, it's definitely the shoes,” Brown said in response to Pritchard's strong play for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard continue to star for Celtics

For the most part, the Celtics have looked like a machine again this season, and Pritchard's improved play has made them even more dangerous than before. On the year, Pritchard is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 46.6% shooting from the field, and he has quickly emerged as the leading candidate in the Sixth Man of the Year race.

Pritchard's sudden star turn has caught everyone's attention, including his own teammates. Brown jokingly claimed that the shoes are the reason for his success, before also stating that if Pritchard dunks while wearing his signature 741 shoes, it will officially confirm what he already knows.

Considering how well Pritchard has been playing, he likely won't be ditching Brown's shoes anytime soon, and he may have an extra incentive to try and pull off a dunk in a game at some point this season. For now, these two studs will look to continue to lead the Celtics with their strong play when they take the court on Sunday for a rematch with the Pacers.