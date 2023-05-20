Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Boston Celtics came out of the second half intermission with a single-minded goal of learning from their third quarter mistakes in Game 1. As a result, they took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, setting themselves up nicely for a strong finish to the contest to tie the series at one-game apiece. However, Grant Williams’ altercation with Jimmy Butler early in the fourth quarter seemed to shift the momentum drastically towards the Miami Heat’s favor.

And Jaylen Brown doesn’t seem all too pleased with Williams’ extracurriculars, if his reaction during his postgame presser is anything to go by.

Following the Celtics’ 111-105 defeat to go down 2-0 in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Brown had a telling answer when reporters asked him what he thought about Grant Williams’ tussle with Jimmy Butler that may have ended up poking the bear.

“Next question,” Brown said, per NBA TV.

"Did Grant Williams make a mistake poking the bear with Jimmy Butler?" Jaylen Brown: "Next Question." pic.twitter.com/IUqLAS3MMq — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 20, 2023

A non-answer is an answer in and of itself, and Jaylen Brown, in the heat of the moment, certainly felt like the Celtics would have been better off had Grant Williams not engaged in a face-to-face showdown with Jimmy Butler, who’s been one of the best performers in the playoffs. The last thing Butler needs is extra motivation, and Williams gave it to him. Thus, in that regard, Brown is justified in feeling the way he does.

Nevertheless, given the tricky nature of sports reportage, some believe that this is indicative of Brown throwing his Celtics teammate under the bus. Some fans would have preferred if Brown defended Williams to the media, because if there’s anything the Celtics locker room doesn’t need, it’s more needless friction, since the task they have of climbing out of a 2-0 hole heading onto the road is difficult enough.

Moreover, some fans didn’t want to pin the blame on Grant Williams, since not only did he bring some ferocity and energy on the court, he’s also not a featured player in the Celtics rotation. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown, the All-NBA forward, did not play well, going 7-23 during a game where had he shot the ball at his usual average this season (49 percent), they would have won.

Simply put, Brown will have to play better by ironing out his shot selection and ramping up the intensity on the defensive end.