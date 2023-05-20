Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams got absolutely heated late in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series, prompting their teammates and the referees to step in to keep them away from each other.

Midway through the fourth quarter while the Heat were staging a comeback, Butler muscled his way over Williams to score an and-1. Right after making the shot, the Celtics forward had some words for the Heat veteran as they bumped heads. Of course Butler didn’t back down as the two had an intense war of words.

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams butt heads and trash talk after Jimmy’s and-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/31OPpNURkY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

The game has been heated all night long, so it wasn’t a surprise that things got really intense late in the contest.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

By the looks of it, though, Grant Williams appeared to be embarrassed after Jimmy Butler easily scored on him and baited him for a foul. After all, it’s rare for someone to talk and explode like that unless you feel frustrated.

Unfortunately for Williams and the Celtics, that moment probably fueled Butler even more. The Heat ended up completing the comeback after trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half. Of course Jimmy Buckets played a big role in that, as he scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The Heat are now up 2-0 in the series. Even worse for the Celtics, it just looks like Butler and Miami have that mental edge over them. They just can’t seem to close them out despite being the better team for larger periods of the game.