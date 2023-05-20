Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After helping the Miami Heat take down the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Jimmy Butler appeared to address his heated exchange with Grant Williams with a rather savage message.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Williams got into the face of Butler and shouted after the Heat star scored an and-1 over him. The two had to be separated by their teammates and the referees after they bumped heads and when it looked like things were going to escalate further.

The Celtics were still ahead at that point, but following the incident, Butler continued to take over and eventually propelled the Heat to the comeback win with a 24-9 run. Miami trailed by as much as 12 points in the first half before ending it with the 111-105 victory.

As he walked off the court, Butler can be heard blasting Williams and the Celtics in what he believes was their attempt to throw him off his game. Obviously, it had the opposite impact, with Jimmy Buckets scoring 13 of his 27 points in the final period.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There’s no way they thought that was the answer!” Butler exclaimed as he headed to the tunnel, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Grant Williams and the Celtics certainly made the mistake of poking the bear that is Jimmy Butler. They should have known better that such petty tricks won’t be effective against a player like Butler who thrives in adversity and has that dog mentality in him. Try to put him down or insult him and he’ll only get more motivated.

It’s a lesson learned for Boston, but a costly one at that. Now, the Heat are up 2-0 with a real chance to sweep the East Finals series at home.