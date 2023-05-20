A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Grant Williams did not play a single minute in the Boston Celtics‘ Game 1 loss on Wednesday night. Head coach Joe Mazzulla wanted to try something different in Game 2, so he decided to give Williams the opportunity to help his team on Friday night as Boston entered a must-win contest at the TD Garden. Well, after what he did against Heat star Jimmy Butler, some Celtics fans might be wishing that Grant Williams just remained on the bench for this one.

Williams is an energy guy and this is exactly what he provided Boston with in Game 2. He matched up against Butler in the fourth quarter and in his defense, he put up a formidable challenge against the Heat talisman. At one point, Williams and Butler went nose-to-nose in a heated confrontation at the mid-way point of the fourth quarter:

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams butt heads and trash talk after Jimmy’s and-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/31OPpNURkY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Butler was absolutely fired up after that and-1 bucket, and at this point, it seems that Williams may have done a bit too much to fuel the Heat star. Jimmy Buckets went on to lead a surging run for Miami to close out this game, en route to a stunning 111-105 victory over the home team.

Unfortunately for Grant Williams, his antics against Butler got him absolutely destroyed on Twitter now that the Celtics are down 0-2 in the series:

Jimmy Butler hits over Grant Williams and says he can't guard him 🔥pic.twitter.com/aMz61FclPv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Grant Williams poked the bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/RhKrvPrt8U — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 20, 2023

Grant Williams is going to see this in his nightmares pic.twitter.com/iYSlkuwOn6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum when he sees Grant Williams in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/Uuup9Euq9b — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 20, 2023

Grant Williams in the Celtics locker room pic.twitter.com/N5x7U2M2sS — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 20, 2023

Jimmy Butler to Grant Williams. pic.twitter.com/UkO9QBLKlJ — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 20, 2023

Jimmy Butler looking at Grant Williams trying to guard him pic.twitter.com/V3SUMkTrS5 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 20, 2023

Grant Williams trying to stop himself from getting in Jimmy Butlers face pic.twitter.com/CsJQIC6Aje — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 20, 2023

Jimmy Butler looking at Grant Williams pic.twitter.com/2MN5h17NEp — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 20, 2023

GRANT WILLIAMS IS A LOSER pic.twitter.com/afELFd1FwS — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) May 20, 2023

There’s a whole lot more where that came from. The mean streets of Twitter went all in on Grant Williams and they showed him absolutely no mercy.

Williams’ competitive nature is all well and good, and for the most part, it works for him. The Celtics forward, however, learned the hard way in Game 2 that it’s just never a good idea to poke the bear that is Jimmy Butler.