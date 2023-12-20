Celtics star Jaylen Brown is ready to move on after the collapse against the Warriors.

The Boston Celtics were on a five-game winning streak entering their 2022 NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors. On the other hand, Golden State was 12-14 and not even in contention for a play-in spot in the Western Conference.

However, the dynastic team turned back the clock and looked like the Warriors of old, stunning the C's 132-126 in overtime. The Celtics' largest lead was 17 points, and they were even up 114-107 with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Generational shooters took over, though, as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson lit it up from deep and combined for 57 points to complete the comeback victory.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown ready to move on from Warriors loss

When asked about the loss, Celtics star Jaylen Brown hoped to move on quickly, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“It’s the league. S**t happens,” he said bluntly. “Gotta get ready for the next one.”

Without a doubt, this was Boston's most frustrating loss of the season. The C's had countless opportunities to finish the Warriors off, but similarly to the 2022 Finals, they collapsed when it mattered most. Boston shot an awful 29% from beyond the arc and got outscored 46-29 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Brown had a strong game overall with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but he was mostly invisible when it mattered most. The Celtics star managed just four points in the fourth quarter and overtime, shooting 1-of-5 from the field and 0-of-2 from 3-point range. Co-star Jayson Tatum had a rough game, period, scoring just 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting and 2-of-9 from deep.

Like Brown said, though, the Celtics can't let this defeat linger. They have another game on Wednesday night against the 16-9 Sacramento Kings, who are well-rested. Boston will have less than 24 hours of rest, yet it'll also get a chance to forget about the nightmare in San Francisco.