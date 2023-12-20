Heartbreaking loss.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics seem to have suffered from the same recurring ailment. They have once again blown a huge lead in the clutch and failed to take advantage of easy opportunities just like in previous years. This was a huge mistake especially when they were facing Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors. A lot of disappointed faces were seen after the final buzzer rang. But, Joe Mazzulla knew better and analyzed where they could have performed better, via NBC Sports Boston.

“We missed 20 layups and 41 3s… I thought we got great looks the entire night, just didn't make them,” the Celtics head honcho said about their offense after blowing a 17-point lead.

Jayson Tatum's squad only managed to score five points in overtime which led to their untimely doom. More than this, shooting at a 41.2% clip from all three levels of scoring made closing the game much harder. They were, however, dominating the Warriors with an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but Stephen Curry happened.

The greatest shooter of all time posted 33 points along with six assists in just 38 minutes of playing time. He also made sure that his clutch gene was felt as he knocked down shots in the clutch like it was in 2015. Klay Thompson also turned back the clock by notching 24 points on 40 minutes of action.

There are a lot of factors that contributed to this loss. Hopefully, Joe Mazzulla and the rest of the Celtics can figure out how to fix them if they truly want to get a Larry O'Brien trophy.