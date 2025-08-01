The MLB trade deadline delivered a number of compelling moves, and the Boston Red Sox are only days away from seeing one of their new additions in action.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May will make his Boston debut on Sunday.

“Cooper Criswell starts for the Red Sox tonight,” Cotillo tweeted. “Walker Buehler tomorrow. Dustin May makes his club debut Sunday vs. Houston.”

The Red Sox acquired May in exchange for outfield prospects James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard. The 27-year-old starter had spent his entire career with the Dodgers, and will attempt to aid a Red Sox rotation that presently ranks 15th in starter ERA.

“In Dustin May, we feel like we've got a tried and true and battle-tested starting pitcher coming from an organization that's had a ton of postseason success, and somebody who can step into our rotation and add to our pitching group,” Red Sox general manager Craig Breslow told MLB.com.

May was a critical component of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series victory. Injuries altered his tenure with the club and ultimately influenced how the front office viewed his fit.

“We had a lot of really respectful conversations with D May, and he's been a huge part of the organization for a long time,” said Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes. “And through those conversations, it was apparent that starting was very important to him. And while we felt like he could have been a contributor out of the bullpen and an impact-type piece, trying to understand the mindset and his desire to continue to start, we took that into consideration. I think it worked out for both sides.”

Across 104.0 innings this season, May has earned a 4.85 ERA and struck out 97 batters. He will continue his journey as a starting pitcher while Boston attempts to remain in the American League Wild Card chase.

