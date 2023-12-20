Warriors star Stephen Curry is the man, even Kendrick Perkins will tell you that.

Kendrick Perkins has been a vocal critic of the Golden State Warriors, but even he can't help but be amazed by the masterpiece Stephen Curry put up Tuesday night against the visiting Boston Celtics.

“I talk a lot s**t about the Warriors, the former NBA big man posted on X (formerly Twitter) following the Celtics vs Warriors game. “But I respect Steph Curry so much as a damn competitor! Just an outstanding job on both ends of the floor… playing with 5 fouls and get a big time tonight. Btw way his Leadership was next level on both ends! Carry the hell on.”

Perkins, who also played for several seasons with the Celtics, was particularly impressed by how the two-time league Most Valuable Player held his down defensively during the all-important fourth quarter. But at the end of the day, it's Curry's offense that is the most lethal of them all. Curry added to his legend with another scintillating performance. He led the Warriors to the 132-126 win by torching the Eastern Conference powerhouse for 33 points on 11-for-21 shooting from the field with six 3-pointers and a perfect 5-for-5 line from the charity stripe.

Stephen Curry showing the way for the Warriors

The Warriors haven't been dominant this season, as they're still below .500 at 13-14 after beating the Celtics. However, Golden State is picking up serious steam, having won all of its last three outings. With Curry showing the way, the Warriors have found their rhythm again which they will look to sustain when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards this coming Friday.