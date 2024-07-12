Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is the reigning NBA Finals MVP. So why was he left off of the Team USA Olympic basketball squad headed to the Olympics later this month in favor of his teammates Jayson Tatum and, perhaps most notably, Derrick White?

These are just a few of the myriad questions surrounding the situation. Now, Brown is speaking out about his Team USA omission in a fashion that will whet fans' appetite and leave them wanting more.

Brown's update came during a Tatum revelation that impressed a Team USA Coach. Jaylen Brown previously used his love life to deflect a Team USA question.

Brown's situation appears to be quite complex, but now the Celtics star's thoughts and feelings are finally getting through to the general public.

Jaylen Brown Speaks Out

A member of Sports Illustrated caught up with the Celtics' Brown at a glitzy ESPYs red carpet event and put a microphone in front of his face, giving him the opportunity to speak out on his omission from Team USA. The ex-California Golden Bears star said that people don't know everything they would like to yet while leaving plenty of mystery as to what his comments meant.

He added that he plans on sharing his story one day.

Brown's Omission From Team USA Was Stunning

Brown was the NBA Finals MVP and is a budding NBA superstar, making his omission from Team USA all the more glaring. There appears to be way more to this story than meets the eye as Brown mentioned in his video interview, especially considering that his teammate Derrick White replaced Kawhi Leonard, a small forward, and not a point guard or shooting guard.

Jayson Tatum is already on Team USA but Brown has been left holding the bag. It's been a stunning turn of events to say the least and one that NBA and basketball fans worldwide may not fully grasp until Brown's side of the story comes out.

For now, fans should feel content that they got to see the Celtics star at his absolute best in the 2024 NBA Finals. While legends like Reggie Miller are focused on Tatum's evolving skillsets and talents, Brown is quietly preparing himself mentally for another run at Celtics championship number 19.

It all could work out in Brown, and the Celtics' favor, by the time it's all said and done.